Khaleda goes to Tarique’s residence from hospital in UK

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia went to her son Tarique Rahman’s residence after undergoing treatment at London Clinic, UK for 17 days.

As her health condition improved considerably, doctors have advised her to receive treatment staying at home for the time being.

Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the BNP, has driven his mother to home at 9:30PM (London local time) on Friday (3:30AM Bangladesh time). His wife Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Shamila Rahman, wife of Khaleda’s late younger son Arafat Rahman Koko, were also with them.

Khaleda Zia will receive treatment from Tarique Rahman’s home as per her medical board decision.

Earlier, Tarique participated in the doa mahfil at the Bricklane Mosque on the death anniversary of his younger brother Arafat Rahman.

“Alhamdulillah, the London Clinic has allowed Madam to leave,” said Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, personal physician of the BNP chief, adding that she would be kept under the full-time supervision of Professor Patrick Kennedy and Jennifer Cross even after getting discharged from the hospital.

The BNP Chairperson was admitted to The London Clinic on January 8. The day before, she had landed at London’s Heathrow International Airport from Dhaka.