Ex-MP Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin sent to jail

Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, former lawmaker of Dhaka-7 constituency and Awami League (AL) leader, has been sent to jail in a case filed over the murder of trader Abdul Wadud in the capital’s New Market area during the anti-discrimination student movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Friday as police produced him before the court after the end of his five-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep him behind the bars.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Jashita Islam on January 20 placed the accused on the remand in the case.

Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin was arrested from Monsurabad Housing of the capital’s Mohammadpur area early on that day.

On July 19, 2024, Abdul Wadud was killed in front of the New Market first gate area in the capital.

His relative Abdur Rahman filed the case on August 21 against 130 people including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader, Anisul Huq, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Salman F Rahman.