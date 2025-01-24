Marriage Solution after 16 years

The world is now at your fingertips. From shopping to studying and researching, everything is now done through online platforms from home. As a result, people save time, stay hassle-free and safe. One such platform is Marriage Solution BD.com.

From this online platform, you can easily find a qualified and trusted bride and groom from home, as well as get various marriage-related advice and services. Basically, Marriage Solution BD’s online platform is Marriage Solution BD.com.

Currently, Marriage Solution BD has six branches in various parts of the country including Dhaka and Chittagong. In addition, the company says that they will start operating more new branches very soon. That is, their activities are being conducted on both online and offline platforms. Basically, the main service activities of this organization are finding trusted marriage partners and counseling related to marriage.

Shakawat Hossain Shuvo, Managing Director of Marriage Solution BD, said, “Marriage is a sacred bond and from an Islamic perspective, it is a good deed and charity. With this thought, we help a few families in marriage work at the individual level. Later, thinking of social welfare, we started working on this issue since 2008. Our activities started institutionally from December 12, 2012. In total, our organization has exceeded 16 years of age. ”

He said, In fact, it is a bit difficult for the large population of Bangladesh to find the desired partner quickly and without hassle. Basically, to make that difficult task easier and at the same time to show trustworthiness, we have appeared on our platform with a huge collection of partners.

Our main goal is to change people’s misconceptions about the services of marriage media in Bangladesh, he added.