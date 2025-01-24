Will advisers teach what politicians would say, Rizvi asks

Criticising the remarks of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement coordinator and Information adviser Md Nahid Islam, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi asked on Friday (January 24) that would the advisers teach what the politicians will talk about, what they will support and what they will not?

He made the remarks while talking to journalists after offering prayer at the grave of Arafat Rahman Koko, younger son of late President Ziaur Rahman, in observance of his 10th anniversary of death at Banani Graveyard in the city.

Earlier on Thursday (January 23), in a post on his verified Facebook ID, Nahid Islam said: “BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul’s demand of ‘neutral government’ hints at formation of another 1/11 government.”

In reply, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said: “We have stayed on the street year after year ignoring all the sufferings. Will the advisers teach the politicians what they would support and would not support, and what they would say about and what they would not say?”

The BNP leader said prices of essential items have increased by Tk 2-Tk 10. “Will we not be able to criticize the government’s inertia about the price hike of essentials in the market? Will we not be able to criticize the government’s administration if it doesn’t work impartially? If not, why you try to frighten us about the repetition of 1/11 government?”

The former student leader said from Zia family to the common people across the country made sacrifices and shed their blood to such an extent just to take breathe in fresh air. In sequence to it, the countrymen witnessed an unprecedented victory on August 5 last. The movement led to the formation of an interim government and all the democracy-loving political parties extended their support to the government.

Rizvi also questioned why the interim government has been dilly-dallying over a free and fair election in the country. “People expect that this government will discharge its duties impartially. It will take all necessary steps to strengthen democracy. But, when we hear that election after reforms, then it echoes Sheikh Hasina’s remark — “democracy after development.” We don’t expect such a remark from any adviser.”

Addressing Dr Yunus, Rizvi said: “We have bestowed all of our faith on you. If so, why do you play dilly-dallying tactics? Why Sheikh Hasina’s remarks will be echoed? We don’t want to hear it. Reform is an ongoing process which may continue decade after decade. But, why would halt the election process which is supposed to take us to democracy.”