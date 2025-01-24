Illegal goods worth around Tk 5.22cr recovered in Sylhet-Sunamganj

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled goods worth over Taka 5.22 crore during several raids in the Sylhet and Sunamganj border areas on Friday.

Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB) Commander Lt. Col. Md Hafizur Rahman said a huge amount of smuggled goods including Indian RJ power batteries, sugar, cows, buffaloes, Clop G cream, chocolate, cumin, winter blankets, oranges, Quaker oats, fuchka, liquor, catfish and motorcycle.

“The estimated cost of the smuggled goods will be Taka 5 crore, 22 lakh, 16 thousand and 700,” he added.

Legal action is underway as per the rules, he added.