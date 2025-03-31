Thousands of devotees attend eid congregation in Sylhet’s shahi eidgah

Thousands of worshippers gathered at Sylhet Shahi Eidgah on Monday for the main Eid ul-Fitr congregation, which began at 8:30 AM. Maulana Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Imam and Khatib of Bandar Bazaar Central Jame Masjid, led the prayer, while Hafiz Maulana Kamal Uddin delivered a sermon beforehand.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) additional deputy commissioner (media) Mohammad Saiful Islam confirmed that the congregation took place under strict security arrangements. The final supplication was led by Shaykhul Hadith Allama Mufti Rashidur Rahman Faruk (Baruni), with many devotees moved to tears as they prayed for forgiveness, peace, and the well-being of the nation and the global Muslim community.

After the prayer, a spirit of unity prevailed as worshippers exchanged greetings and embraced one another. The congregation was attended by political leaders, administrative officials, journalists, and people from various professions.

Sylhet’s second-largest Eid congregation took place at the Dargah Hazrat Shah Jalal (R.) shrine mosque, while the third-largest was held at Aliya Madrasa field. Other congregations were held at Kudrat Ullah Jame Masjid, Shah Paran (R.) shrine mosque, and the Tabligh Jamaat center at Khozarakhla Jame Masjid.

According to police reports, a total of 2,846 Eid congregations were held across Sylhet district and city, with 392 in Sylhet city and 2,454 in the wider district.

In response to the occasion, Sylhet Metropolitan Police and district police implemented a special four-layer security system, including patrol checkpoints and thorough searches in and around Eidgah grounds. Additional measures were also taken to prevent crimes such as theft and highway robberies, with Tourist Police ensuring security at key tourist spots.