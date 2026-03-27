Suspect arrested over Sylhet teen rape case

Police have arrested 23-year-old Oliur Rahman, the prime accused in the abduction and rape of a 17-year-old girl in Jaintiapur upazila of Sylhet.

The suspect was apprehended early Thursday morning from the Manikganj area of Gowainghat upazila.

According to the case statement, on 22 March, Oliur Rahman went to the girl’s house in a DI vehicle while her parents were away. He allegedly lured her out by giving false news about her father’s accident and took her to a secluded spot in Pakhiteki area of Fatepur Union, where he raped her.

Following a general diary and subsequent case filing at Jaintiapur Model Police Station, police conducted an operation led by SI Obaidul Islam, resulting in the suspect’s arrest.

Jaintiapur Model Police Station’s acting officer-in-charge, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Molla, said the arrested suspect has been handed over to the court, and operations are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accomplices.