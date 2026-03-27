Counting calories alone not enough, experts say

Experts say simply counting calories is not enough to maintain a healthy weight, as factors like meal timing, eating speed, and food type also play a crucial role.

Research shows that consuming most calories earlier in the day, slowing down while eating, and focusing on minimally processed foods can help the body manage energy more efficiently. The way food is chewed and metabolized, as well as differences in gut microbiomes, further influence calorie absorption.

Sarah Berry, professor of nutrition at King’s College London, said individual responses to food can vary widely, highlighting the importance of “eating smarter” rather than relying solely on calorie counting.

Experts advise a balanced diet rich in fiber, fruits and vegetables, and low in processed sugar, salt and fat, combined with mindful eating habits, to support long-term health.