Pink peach blossoms draw crowds in northern Greece

Vast peach orchards in northern Greece have turned bright pink as thousands of visitors gather to witness the region’s annual blossom season, creating a scenic spring attraction.

Every year, blooming peach trees spread like a pink blanket across the plains around Veria, drawing tourists mainly from across Greece and increasingly from other European countries.

“It’s something people should see at least once in their lives because the area is so large,” said Gianna Pilitsidou, president of the Veria Tourism Club. She noted that the plains, covering about 170 square kilometres, become entirely pink during peak bloom.

To celebrate the season, the tourism club has been organising activities such as photography tours, cycling events and exhibitions of local farm products. Over two recent weekends, thousands of visitors walked through the flowering orchards near Veria, located about 72 kilometres west of Thessaloniki.

Visitors from abroad also joined the celebrations. Dutch travel blogger Wesley van Eijk said he wanted more people to discover lesser-known destinations like Veria, while German tourist Andrea Lachnit described the blossoms as “stunning and heavenly.”

Local farmers say the event helps promote their produce and supports the region’s economy. Hotel operators also reported a noticeable rise in visitor numbers.

Peach blossoms in the Veria region typically appear between mid-March and mid-April, marking one of Greece’s most colourful spring attractions.