BGB takes up security of fuel depots in Sylhet and intelligence surveillance at the border

In the context of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, unauthorized attempts to hoard fuel are being observed due to the crisis and increase in fuel prices in the global market. In order to prevent attempts to hoard fuel, maintain discipline in fuel marketing and ensure uninterrupted supply, BGB has taken necessary security measures at fuel depots located in Sylhet on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In continuation of this, on March 25, 01 (one) platoon from Zakiganj Battalion (19 BGB) and 01 (one) platoon from Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB) were deployed at the depot of Padma Oil PLC in Sylhet city, with a total of 02 (two) platoons of BGB members deployed in 02 (two) depots to ensure overall security.

In this regard, the commander of Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB), Lt. Col. Md. Nazmul Haque, said that the deployed members are ensuring round-the-clock security to maintain law and order by conducting regular patrols inside and around the depot. In the current context, it is also being closely monitored whether the depot is supplying excess oil to the demand to keep the fuel supply system normal. In addition, intelligence surveillance has been strengthened by the BGB in the border areas to prevent artificial crisis through illegal stockpiling and to prevent oil smuggling through the border route.