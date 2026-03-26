Youth dies after falling from train roof in Moulvibazar

A youth died after falling from the roof of a running train in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj upazila on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Zubayer Ahmed, 20, son of Chorag Ali of Soraibari village under Sadar union of the upazila. He was a Hafiz of the Holy Quran.

According to eyewitnesses, Zubayer had gone to visit Srimangal with several friends earlier in the day. While returning, they boarded the intercity Parabat Express train from Srimangal to Kamalganj. Although his companions were inside the train, Zubayer climbed onto the roof of the train.

As the train reached the forested Lauachhara hill area, he reportedly hit a tree branch, lost balance and fell off the moving train. He sustained serious injuries after striking a railway bridge guide wall and is believed to have died on the spot.

Being informed, railway police recovered his body around 12:30 PM.

Srimangal Railway Police (GRP) in-charge Khairul Islam Talukdar confirmed the incident and said that the body has been sent to Moulvibazar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police are investigating whether the death was purely accidental or involved any other factors, added the official.