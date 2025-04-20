To-do list for the summer rain

Summer often gives the illusion of clear skies and consistent sunshine, but in reality, it’s one of the most unpredictable seasons. One moment the sun is beating down relentlessly, and the next, heavy rain begins to pour as strong winds pick up without warning. Such sudden weather shifts have become a familiar part of the season, making it essential to always be prepared. Carrying an umbrella or a raincoat isn’t just a precaution- it’s a necessity. While weather apps can offer some foresight, they’re not always reliable. The best approach is to stay ready for the heat with a portable hand fan and for the rain with a good umbrella. When it comes to summer weather, it’s better to be over-prepared than drenched and sweating.

Choosing the right umbrella and raincoat can make all the difference. A reliable umbrella should be compact enough to carry daily in a small bag, yet strong enough to resist sudden weather changes. Check for umbrella models with sturdy support frames that can withstand high winds and water-heat-resistant fabric to offer protection against both the rain and the sun. Raincoats should be lightweight and breathable to suit the humid climate, with features like adjustable hoods and secure pockets for added convenience.

The season of unpredictability also brings the constant question of what to wear. In a climate where sunshine and showers take turns without notice, clothing needs to strike the perfect balance between comfort, practicality, and style. Bright, light-colored outfits are perfect for summer- not only for their cheerful appearance but also for their ability to reflect heat. Shades like off-white, yellow, soft pastels, sky blue, and baby pink capture the essence of the season, adding a refreshing touch to any wardrobe. When it comes to fabrics, cotton, and linen stand out as top choices for their breathability. These materials allow air to circulate, keeping the body cool and alleviating the discomfort of humidity. Fashion-wise, summer calls for lightweight options such as salwar kameez, Panjabi, jeans, western tops, t-shirts, and shorts. These outfits are not only stylish but also designed to help you endure the summer heat with ease.

During the hot summer and rainy days in Bangladesh, food plays a crucial role in providing comfort and balancing the body’s needs. Refreshing drinks like ‘lassi, shorbot’ and coconut water are popular for keeping us hydrated and cool. When it comes to meals, lighter dishes are preferred, such as rice with ‘daal’, tomato ‘chutney’, and some type of ‘bhorta’, which not only refreshes but also aids digestion in the humid weather. On rainy days, a bowl of hot ‘khichuri’ with egg and fried eggplant is a classic meal that provides warmth and satisfaction. For balance, it’s important to eat seasonal fruits like mangoes, lichis, papayas, and pineapples, which not only provide relief from the heat but also boost immunity. The combination of cool drinks, seasonal fruits, and comforting warm meals is just what the body needs to adapt to the unpredictable summer and rainy months.

Despite the challenges of summer season, there’s a certain charm in embracing the unpredictability of the weather. People can make the most of the rain that follows a hot day by enjoying the cool, earthy scent that fills the air during a downpour. It’s the perfect time to indulge in a hot cup of tea while sitting by the window, watching the rain come down in sheets. The streets come alive with the sound of children splashing in puddles, and families gather around for warm, comforting meals. Summer evenings are often spent on rooftops or in open courtyards, where the cool breeze provides a welcome relief from the day’s heat. Whether it’s a casual walk under an umbrella, a cozy evening with loved ones, or simply savoring the seasonal delicacies, there are plenty of ways to enjoy both the rain and the summer.