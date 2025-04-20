Methila returns back to acting after a break

‘Miss Universe Bangladesh 2020’ winner Tangia Zaman Methila is coming back in acting after six years by shooting in an anthology film, ‘Thursday Night’.

Zahid Pritam has directed the film.

The shooting of the entire film is over. The model-actress said that only one scene is left to shoot. She also said that the rest of the work will be completed soon.

This popular showbiz model entered Bollywood cinema in 2019. The film titled ‘Rohingya’ was released the following year. After that, she was not seen acting again.

Tangia Zaman Methila said, ‘After the release of my Bollywood film, several film offers came, but they were not made. Besides, I was quite busy with modeling. Now, seeing the many good films being made in the industry, I became interested in them. I thought that if there is a good story, I can work.

The story of the work I have done now is also quite good, and the director is also quite supportive.’

Regarding ‘Thursday Night’, she said, it is a very beautiful film about the story of friendship. Although it is a story of friendship, there is thrill here, there is much more.

It is known that Soumya Jyoti, Samira Khan Mahi, Farrukh Rehan, etc. have also acted in the anthology film ‘Thursday Night’ produced by Alpha Eye. It is known that it will be released on an OTT platform during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Incidentally, Methila participated as a contestant representing Bangladesh in ‘Face of Asia’ 2019 held in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, and won the crown as the winner of Indonesia’s Ayumuwalida Face of Asia 2019.

She later participated in the Miss Universe Bangladesh 2020 beauty contest and won in the contest.

She made her name in Bollywood with the movie ‘Rohingya’. Methila plays the role of Rohingya girl Husne Ara in the film, directed by Haider Khan, assistant director of ‘Dabangg’, ‘Commando’, and ‘Dangal’.