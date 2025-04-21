Quick drink recipe for iftar: Sunshine smoothie

After a day of scorching hot weather, what can be better than a light yet filling glass of cold smoothie? Check out today’s recipe for a nutrient-packed sunshine smoothie to bring relief to your iftar table. This drink is low-fat, so everyone in the family can enjoy it!
Ingredients:
500ml carrot juice, chilled
200g pineapple (fresh or canned)
2 bananas broken into chunks
A small piece of ginger (peeled)
20g cashew nuts
Juice of 1 lemon
Process:
Put the ingredients in a blender and whizz until smooth. Drink straight away or pour into a bottle to drink later. Will keep in the fridge for a day.