Quick drink recipe for iftar: Sunshine smoothie

After a day of scorching hot weather, what can be better than a light yet filling glass of cold smoothie? Check out today’s recipe for a nutrient-packed sunshine smoothie to bring relief to your iftar table. This drink is low-fat, so everyone in the family can enjoy it!

Ingredients:

500ml carrot juice, chilled

200g pineapple (fresh or canned)

2 bananas broken into chunks

A small piece of ginger (peeled)

20g cashew nuts

Juice of 1 lemon

Process:

Put the ingredients in a blender and whizz until smooth. Drink straight away or pour into a bottle to drink later. Will keep in the fridge for a day.