Former MP Kazi Monirul Islam arrested

The Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch (DB) has arrested former Member of Parliament (MP) of Dhaka-5 constituency Kazi Monirul Islam Monu.

He was arrested from Gulshan in the capital on Monday.

Monu had been absconding since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5 last year.

Kazi Monirul Islam won the Dhaka-5 constituency by voting under the boat symbol of Awami League on October 17, 2020.

The by-election was held for the seat that fell vacant following the death of Habibur Rahman Mollah, a member of the 11th Parliament.