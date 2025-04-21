CA off to Doha to join Earthna Summit

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus left Dhaka for Doha on Monday evening to attend the Earthna Summit 2025.

“A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the chief adviser and his entourage departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7pm,” Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad said.

About the Qatar tour of the chief adviser, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said Yunus will pass busy days during his tour to Qatar on April 22-23 .

“The chief adviser will speak at the Earthna Summit 2025…he will have a series of engagements during his visit,” he told a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy this afternoon.

The chief adviser is paying the four-day official visit at the invitation of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

During his visit, Yunus is likely to have meetings with both the Emir of Qatar and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed apart from other engagements.

Alam said the chief adviser will have meetings with Qatar charity and Qatar Foundation, and will give an interview with Qatar-based Al Jazeera channel.

As Bangladesh has a long-term agreement with Qatar on LNG imports, there will be a discussion on greater energy sector cooperation, he said.

He said there will be an investment summit on April 23 and Prof Yunus will speak at a conference on the Rohingya issue where global stakeholders will join.

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun and Principal Coordinator on SDG Affairs Lamiya Morshed, among others, are accompanying the chief adviser during the visit.

Yunus is expected to return home in the early hours of April 25.