NIDs of Sheikh Hasina, 10 family members locked

The National Identity Registration Wing of the Election Commission has locked the National Identity Cards (NIDs) of 10 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The other members were Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Saima Wazed Putul, Sheikh Rehana, Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, Azmina Siddiq, Shahin Siddiq, Bushra Siddiq, Radwan Mujib Siddiq and Tariq Ahmed Siddiq.

The validity of their identity cards was locked on February 16, but the matter came to light on Monday.

The card can no longer be used due to the NID being locked because, there will be no opportunity to verify their NID anymore.

However, the concerned EC officials have said that there is no obstacle for the concerned person to vote or run for elections while the NID is locked.

EC officials said that their NIDs were locked a couple of months ago on the verbal instructions of ASM Humayun Kabir, the Director General of the National Identity Registration Wing.

Humayun Kabir is currently on a tour of Australia with the NID registration.