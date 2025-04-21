Pope Francis dies at 88

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and a transformative figure in the Catholic Church known for his humble style, concern for the marginalized, and progressive outreach, died Monday at age 88.

The Vatican’s camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, announced: “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.” Church bells tolled across Rome in mourning.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Francis became the 266th pope in 2013 following the surprise resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. His papacy, which lasted more than 12 years, was marked by a focus on mercy, simplicity, and service, while also confronting resistance from within the church for his progressive views on climate change, capitalism, LGBTQ+ inclusion, and church reform.

Hospitalized in February 2025 with a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia, Francis spent 38 days in Rome’s Gemelli hospital. He had long battled chronic lung issues and other health complications.

From the moment of his first appearance as pope, greeting the crowd with a casual “Buonasera,” Francis set a tone of approachability. He emphasized humility over grandeur, choosing to live in the Vatican guesthouse instead of the Apostolic Palace and often opting for compact cars over papal limousines.

He championed causes often ignored by his predecessors — welcoming refugees, embracing LGBTQ+ Catholics, appointing women to high-level Vatican roles, and promoting interfaith dialogue. His trips frequently brought him to the margins of society, from the slums of Brazil to the war-scarred regions of Iraq.

In a 2023 interview, he made headlines by stating, “Being homosexual is not a crime,” reinforcing a message of compassion and inclusion. He also radically shifted the church’s stance on the death penalty, declaring it inadmissible in all circumstances, and called even the possession of nuclear weapons “immoral.”

Francis didn’t shy away from controversy. He faced criticism for his handling of the church’s sexual abuse scandals, most notably in Chile in 2018. After initially defending a bishop accused of covering up abuse, he reversed course, met with victims, and initiated reforms that led to the resignation of Chile’s bishops. He also oversaw the historic defrocking of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and introduced measures to hold bishops accountable for covering up abuse.

Despite progressive gestures, Francis reaffirmed core Catholic doctrines — maintaining the church’s opposition to abortion and upholding the all-male priesthood. However, he allowed women to serve as lectors, acolytes, and voting participants in Vatican synods.

He often clashed with traditionalists. His crackdown on the old Latin Mass, openness to blessing same-sex couples, and an agreement with China over bishop appointments angered many conservatives, particularly in the U.S. Cardinal Raymond Burke and other critics accused him of undermining doctrine and labeled his leadership a rudderless drift.

Francis, however, rarely engaged his critics directly, often choosing silence over confrontation. He emphasized the pastoral role of the church, once declaring: “I see the church as a field hospital after battle.”

Known for his disdain of clerical privilege, he frequently rebuked Vatican officials, famously listing 15 spiritual “diseases” plaguing the Roman Curia in a scathing 2014 Christmas address.

Francis also sought to overhaul Vatican finances. He pushed through reforms of the Vatican Bank and authorized a high-profile corruption trial that led to the conviction of Cardinal Angelo Becciu. Despite these efforts, the trial exposed deep dysfunction within the Vatican’s legal and financial systems.

Economically, Francis called for a radical rethink of global capitalism. He denounced trickle-down economics and warned of the environmental devastation caused by consumerism and exploitation in his encyclical *Laudato Si’*, describing the Earth as “an immense pile of filth” if humanity’s path didn’t change.

He was unafraid to make bold political statements, once saying that anyone who builds a wall to keep out migrants “is not Christian” — a clear jab at then-candidate Donald Trump.

Born on December 17, 1936, to Italian immigrants in Buenos Aires, Francis was inspired by his devout grandmother and joined the Jesuits in 1958. He led Argentina’s Jesuits during the country’s dictatorship, a role that drew criticism and controversy, though many now credit him with secretly helping dissidents escape persecution.

Despite suffering from serious health issues — including partial lung removal in his youth and colon surgery later in life — Francis maintained a busy travel schedule and continued to personally engage with the public. He was often seen embracing the sick, the poor, and the marginalized, reinforcing his message of a “church for everyone.”

Though he was once considered a strong candidate in the 2005 conclave that elected Benedict XVI, it wasn’t until 2013 that Bergoglio was chosen. In a break with tradition, he named himself after St. Francis of Assisi, symbolizing a commitment to peace, humility, and care for the poor and the Earth.

Even his critics acknowledged his sincerity. “He sincerely wanted to do something and he transmitted that,” said Juan Carlos Cruz, a Chilean abuse survivor who later became one of Francis’ closest advisers on the issue.

Francis’ legacy is one of bold outreach and deep internal struggle — a pope who tried to make the church more inclusive while upholding its core tenets, a reformer who faced fierce opposition, and a shepherd who sought to lead with compassion.

His favorite phrase — “todos, todos, todos” — reflected his vision of a Catholic Church that welcomes all.

He is survived by a global church deeply changed by his leadership and still grappling with the tensions he brought to the surface.