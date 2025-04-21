33pc paddy harvested in Sylhet haor

The Department of Agricultural Extension has informed that 33 percent paddy harvesting in haor has already been completed.

Till Sunday, 95,751 hectares of paddy have been harvested in the haors of the four districts of Sylhet division as 276,803 hectares have been cultivated in haors in this season. However, 12,065 hectares of paddy have been harvested out of 220,416 hectares in non-haors.

“This year, Boro has been cultivated in 497,219 hectares of land in Sylhet region. Which is more than the target,” DAE, Sylhet region additional director Bimal Chandra Som said.

He said if weather remains favorable till April 30, farmers will be able to harvest 100 percent paddy in haor by this time.

Earlier, Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted a moderate to heavy rain in Sylhet region since April 15 but there has been no such rain till today, April 20, he said adding due to occasional rains, farmers are able to harvest paddy with relief.

Bimal said although Boro paddy production in Sylhet region has been as expected this time, farmers were worried about harvesting the paddy due to perdition of heavy rains. For this reason, paddy harvesting is going on quickly, he added.

He said water is now flowing 18 feet below the danger level but still they remain alert as farmers have been instructed to harvest 80 percent ripen paddy in the fields. This will not affect the production of paddy, he added.

District-wise statistics show that the highest cultivation has been done in the haor-surrounded Sunamganj district in Sylhet region.

The target for cultivation in this district was 223,410 hectares. Farmers have cultivated 223,502 hectares of land by meeting the target.

The second highest cultivation has been done in Habiganj district. The target for cultivation in this district was 123,736 hectares of land. One lakh 23 thousand 847 hectares have been cultivated. In addition, 87 thousand 730 hectares have been cultivated in Sylhet district out of the target of 87 thousand 500 hectares. In Moulvibazar district, 62 thousand 235 hectares have

been cultivated out of 62 thousand 100 hectares.

Farmers are expecting a bumper harvest due to the cultivation exceeding the target and favorable weather conditions. In the meantime, 32 percent of paddy has been harvested in the haors of Sylhet district. 12 thousand 71 hectares have been harvested out of 37 thousand 292 hectares. Paddy has been harvested on 58 thousand 710 hectares out of 1 lakh 65 thousand 243 hectares in the haors of Sunamganj district.

Paddy has been harvested on 16 thousand 903 hectares of land in the haors of Habiganj district. Which is 36 percent of the cultivation and 27 thousand 315 hectares have been cultivated in Moulvibazar district. Paddy has been harvested on 8 thousand 66 hectares of land in this district till Saturday.

Farmers have already started harvesting ripe paddy in Non-haor. Although 5.71 hectares of paddy have been harvested so far. The Sylhet office says that Boro has been cultivated in 220,416 hectares of Non-haor land this time. Of this, 12,065 hectares of paddy have been harvested.

Officials also said that in case of heavy rains and floods, the haor crop will be the first to be affected. Therefore, if the paddy harvesting in haor is completed first, the boro production will not be affected much.

Sunamganj District Training Officer Mustafa Kamal Azad told that in case of heavy rains in Sunamganj, the farmers of haor will be the most affected.

Therefore, instructions have been given to harvest the paddy in haor quickly. Farmers are having a busy time as the weather is good during the day.

Paddy harvesting continues with the help of about 700 machines in the district.