Sagar-Runi murder related documents burnt–news not true, says Addl Attorney Gen

The information that the documents related to journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi murder have been burnt down, is not true.

Additional Attorney General Arsadur Rauf confirmed this to media on Tuesday noon, after some times, the state informed the High Court that the documents related to the murder case have burnt down at DB.

“This news is not correct,” Additional Attorney General Rauf told the reporters.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), which is currently leading the probe, also released a separate statement rejecting the media reports.

“Some (media) are reporting that DB documents related to the Sagar-Runi murder case were burnt, which is incorrect,” the PBI stated.

The PBI also quoted Additional Attorney General Arshadur Rauf, clarifying that he made no such remark regarding the destruction of documents.

Meanwhile, taskforce submitted a prayer to the court seeking six-month more to complete the investigation of the case.

Then an HC bench of Justice Fatema Nazib and Justice Shikder Mahmudur Rajib accepted the prayer and ordered to end the probe by six months.