BNP joins third day talks with Consensus Commission

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) began the third day dialogue with the National Consensus Commission on Tuesday morning.

A four-member BNP delegation, led by its Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed, participated in the talks at 11:10am at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

The Commission is holding a series of talks with political parties to forge a national consensus on state reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government.

The discussion is going on with National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Prof Ali Riaz in the chair.

BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council member Ismail Jabiullah, former secretary Abu Mohammad Moniruzzaman and former Supreme Court Bar Association general secretary Barrister Ruhul Kuddus Kajol are the other members of the delegation.

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed hoped that the discussions would be completed today.

He said over the past two days, they had held discussions with the Commission on a range of issues, including the republic, the principles of state governance, fundamental rights, reforms to the legal system, the judiciary, the Anti-Corruption Commission, the National Constitutional Council (NCC), the electoral system, the executive branch, and constitutional reforms.