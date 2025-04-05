Govt. plans to recruit 5,000 physicians: DG Health

The government has a plan to recruit around 5,000 physicians to provide healthcare services to the people of the country.

“The interim government has been working to improve healthcare services across the country and working to recruit 5000 physicians,” Director General of Directorate General of Heath Services Professor Dr Md Abu Jafor said on Thursday afternoon while visiting 250-bed Natore district hospital, reports BSS.

He said manpower in the health department will have to increase because the country’s treatment facilities are insufficient against the population ratio.

“We have to ensure healthcare services for the people although limitation is there. So the government has taken the plan to recruit more 5,000 physicians for public hospitals,” the DG said.

Meanwhile, a letter was sent to Bangladesh Public Service Commission for recruiting of 2,000 physicians through Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS), he added.

Aby Jafor, however, said side by side, steps have been taken to recruit more 3,000 physicians through Special BCS.

He said the health directorate gave health cards to injured July mass uprising for ensuring better treatment. Apart from this, treatment was giving to 40 serious injured persons abroad, he added.

He said that 830 people were killed and 16,000 were injured during the July uprising.

Director of Rajshahi division Dr Habibur Rahman, Medical Association of Bangladesh in Natore Unit President Dr Aminul Islam and Natore Upazila Health Medical Officer Dr Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan were present.

Earlier, Professor Dr Md Abu Jafor visited Natore Sadar hospital and enquired about treatment facilities of the patients.