No alternative to elected govt for implementing reforms: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today said an elected government is a must to implement the proposals of the state reform.

“An elected government is required first to execute the proposals of state reform. So, it is necessary to hold the general election on priority basis. The parties which will get the mandate of the people will implement the reform proposals. They will have to initiate the process of holding the election,” he said.

He was addressing virtually from London as the chief guest at a workshop of the Dhaka South City unit of BNP at Kadamtali ground in Shyampur .

Mentioning that BNP is always in favour of the state reform, Tarique said, “Those who are talking about the reforms, I want to inform them that BNP is the first party which raises its voice about the state reforms.”

The BNP has been talking about reforms to various sectors of the country in its platform for the last two and a half years, he said.

“Now, many people are talking about the reforms and the people of the country want so. So, the sooner the reform proposals can be implemented, the sooner the country and its people can be saved from danger,” he remarked.

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is the first put forth the reform proposals in 2016 by announcing the Vision 2030, Tarique said.

“We later presented a 31-point charter of state reform after bringing necessary amendments to the Vision 2030 two and a half years back,” he said.

The Acting BNP Chairman reminded all that the fascist Awami League would re-emerge again if more time to be taken in the name of reforms.

“So, don’t linger the discussions about reform, because the more you prolong the discussion on the reforms, the more the country will fall into a deep crisis,. The conspirators will get enough time to hatch a conspiracy by cashing in on the time,” he alerted.

Tarique Rahman said some people are raising questions that “Will all the problems be solved once the elections are held?”

He added, “I say that not all the problems will be solved immediately. But if the elections are held, people will vote any party and persons to go to power and give mandate to run the country, and then initiative would be taken to untangle the knots of problems gradually.”

The acting chairman of BNP said “Our job is one, the goal is one, the word is one – we have to reconstruct the country. We have to build the country. We have to march the country forward.”

He continued, “For that, we have to remain united. This should be our promise and oath.”

He went on saying “We have to move forward in combine with the people of the country at any cost. We must remember that we can’t attain success in any work without unity.”

Tarique Rahman told the leaders and activists of the party that “Let us all take a pledge today through this workshop that if the people of Bangladesh give us the opportunity to run the country, we will try to fulfil the promises we have made to the people from our respective positions, Insha Allah.”

Several thousand leaders and activists of all 24 thana units of BNP under Dhaka City South BNP including 11 front organizations took part in the workshop.

Before his speech, the Acting Chairman of the party answered the questions of several leaders and workers on various issues, including traffic congestion in the capital, environmental pollution, health care, and women’s empowerment.

BNP’s Commerce Affairs Secretary Alhaj Salahuddin Ahmed and acting chairman’s advisor Mahadi Amin also spoke at the workshop.

With Dhaka City South BNP Convener Rafiqul Alam Majnu in the chair, member secretary Tanvir Ahmed Robin moderated it.