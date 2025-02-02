Japan reaffirms support for Bangladesh interim govt

Japan today reaffirmed its support for the Bangladesh’s interim government and sought to increase bilateral engagement for a boost in businesses and development cooperation.

Ikuina Akiko, the Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, conveyed the message to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus as she called on him at the State Guest House Jamuna here.

“Japan values its relationship with Bangladesh and has consistently supported it. My visit is to convey our commitment towards supporting Bangladesh and further enhancing our bilateral relationship,” Akiko told the Chief Adviser.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus termed Japan as a very close ally and helpful friend and said the two countries need strong cooperation at this historic period.

“This is a new Bangladesh and a very opportune time in view of our relationship,” he said.

Japan is the single largest bilateral development partner of Bangladesh, which offered sustained and generous support over the years to the Bangladesh’s socio-economic advancement.

The bilateral trade between the two countries now stands at around US$ 4 billion, with Japan being one of Bangladesh’s top five export destinations.

More than 350 Japanese companies are currently operating in Bangladesh.

The Japanese vice minister enquired about the interim government’s ongoing reform initiatives and plans for the next general elections.

Ikuina Akiko invited the Chief Adviser to visit Japan for the Nikkei 30th Future of Asia event to be held on 29-30 May 2025 in Tokyo.

She also invited Professor Yunus, a recipient of the Nikkei Asia Prize in 2004, for Osaka Expo 2025, a separate event, in May.

The organiser of the Expo will observe May 11 as Bangladesh Day, the Japanese vice-minister said, adding that the Bangladesh Chief Adviser’s presence there could be encouraging for all.