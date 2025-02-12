‘Operation Devil Hunt’ to continue as long as devils exist’

Home Adviser Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury reaffirmed Wednesday that the nationwide ‘Operation Devil Hunt,’ conducted by joint forces, will persist as long as there are threats posed by devils. He made this statement after attending the 45th National Assembly of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP at the Ansar-VDP Academy in Safipur, Gazipur.

In response to a question regarding the seizure of illegal firearms during the operation, he acknowledged that while the results haven’t fully met expectations, the number of seizures will gradually increase. “Although it’s not as much as expected, the seizures will grow in the coming days,” he noted.

Discussing the implementation of Ansar’s demands, Jahangir stated that the government is giving utmost priority to their reasonable requests. He also expressed appreciation for the Ansar’s contributions to maintaining law and order in the country following the August 5 changeover, emphasizing, “Everyone should express gratitude for the Ansar’s role.”

The Home Adviser highlighted the significant role of Ansar and VDP in national development and law enforcement. Earlier, he served as the chief guest at the 45th National Assembly of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP event, where he awarded medals to 18 individuals in recognition of their outstanding service and bravery. A total of 156 personnel, including officers and employees, were honored, reports BSS.

The event also included a tree planting ceremony and a visit to a cottage industry exhibition. Senior Home Secretary Nasimul Ghani attended as a special guest, and Major General Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud, Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, presided over the function.