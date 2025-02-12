Ex-state minister Dr. Enam placed on 5-Day remand

A Dhaka court has placed former state minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Enamur Rahman, on a 5-day remand in connection with the murder of a Comilla University (CoU) student during the anti-discrimination students movement in Savar.

Dhaka Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate KM Mohiuddin granted the police’s plea to show Dr. Enam arrested in seven cases filed with Savar Model Police Station On Wednesday morning.

Following this, a hearing was held on a 10-day remand application submitted by the state.

Public Prosecutor of Dhaka District and Sessions Judge’s Court Iqbal Hossain argued in favor of the remand, while the defense sought its cancellation along with bail.

After the hearing, the court granted a 5-day remand for further investigation.

Qayyum, a BBA student of Comilla University, was shot dead at Savar bus stand on August 5, 2024, during the anti-discrimination students movement.

Later, his mother, Kulsum Begum, filed a case with Savar Model Police Station, leading to the ongoing legal procedures.