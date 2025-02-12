CA visits Aynaghar

Chief Advisor to the Interim Government Dr Muhammad Yunus visited the Aynaghar along with local and foreign media personnel and family members of the victims.

He visited three Aynaghars at Agargaon, Kachukhet and Uttara in the capital on Wednesday (February 12) morning. Responsible sources in the Chief Advisor’s office confirmed this information.

It has been reported that during the visit to the three Aynaghars, the chief advisor was accompanied by a small number of local and foreign media personnel and family members of the victims of torture in the Aynaghars during the fascist Awami League government.

The Chief Advisor’s press wing has called a press briefing at 2:30 pm. It is learnt that detailed information about the inspection of Aynaghar will be presented there.