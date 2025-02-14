Shab-e-Barat tonight

The holy Shab-e-Barat observes across the country on Friday night with due religious fervour and devotion.

Muslims consider Shab-e-Barat as one of the three most sacred nights and believe that on this night Almighty Allah decides the fate of all human beings, fixing their â€˜rizq’ (livelihood) for the next year.

Muslims of the country will offer prayers at mosques and homes, reciting from the holy Quran and seeking divine blessings, and will visit graves and offer du’a at graveyards, urging eternal peace for their late loved ones.

On this occasion, Islamic Foundation (IF) has chalked out programmes at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, an IF press release said.

The IF will hold waz (religious sermons), doa-mahfils, special prayers, recitation from the Holy Quran and Hamd-Naat at the Baitul Mukarram in the evening.

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain will be delivered an Islamic sermon at the Baitul Mukarram Mosque here highlighting the significance of Shab-e-Barat around 6.35PM.

Besides, religious sermons centering the Shab-e-Barat will be delivered at various mosques after Maghrib prayers alongside holding special munajat after Esha prayers today in the country.

On this day, a huge number of devotees visit the nearest graveyards and offer special doa and munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of their near and dear ones.

People also distribute money, food and sweet among the poor and destitute.