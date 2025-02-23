Hearing on ATM Azharul’s review petition on Tuesday

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has set Monday (February 24) for hearing of the review petition filed by Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam challenging his death penalty in cases filed over crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War.

The Appellate Division bench, led by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, fixed the date on Sunday after ICT Chief Prosecutor Md Tajul Islam and Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman mentioned the review petition before it for holding hearing on the petition, said defence lawyer Advocate Md Shishir Monir.

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Dr Shafiqur Rahman earlier announced that he would appear before the court to arrest if ATM Azharul will not be released.

Azharul Islam faced nine charges of “crimes against humanity”.

According to the chargesheet, he was ‘responsible’” for killing 1,256 people, abducting 17, and raping 13 women during the Liberation War in the Rangpur region.

Besides, he was said to have tortured civilians, set fire to hundreds of houses, and committed other atrocities.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) sentenced him to death on December 30, 2014, in five out of the nine charges.On January 28, 2015, the death-row convict submitted a petition to the Appellate Division, claiming his innocence.

Later, on July 19, 2020, Azharul Islam filed the review petition with the relevant branch of the Appellate Division.

Following an appeal hearing, the Appellate Division, under a bench led by then-Chief Justice Syed Mahmud, upheld the death penalty in a verdict delivered on October 23, 2019.

The full text of the Appellate Division’s verdict was released on March 15, 2020, after which ATM Azhar submitted the review petition.