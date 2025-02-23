25 injured in Sunamganj clash

At least 25 people were injured in a clash between of two groups of villagers at Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj district on Saturday.

The incident occurred over organising a traditional event around 10:00 AM at Thakurbhog village field under Birgaon union in the upazila

Locals said that Nur Miah of Thakurbhog village locked in an altercation with Sufi Miah and Abdal Miah of the same village over supremacy in the area, triggering the clash.

The clash began, in a sequel to the altercation, leaving at least 25 injured from both side.

Shantiganj Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Akram Ali confirmed the incident and said that police force was depolyed in the spot, however, the situation is under control.

One accused was arrested following the incident, the OC added.