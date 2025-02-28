NCP launched; Nahid, Akhtar in leadership

The newly formed political party, National Citizen Party (NCP), has officially announced its leadership, with Nahid Islam as the convener and Akhtar Hossain as the member secretary.

The formal declaration took place on Friday at 6 PM on a stage set up in front of the National Parliament building on Manik Mia Avenue.

The party’s name was announced by Mim Akhter, the sister of Shaheed Md. Ismail Hasan Rabbi.

Mim Akhter recalled the tragic events of August 5, stating, “You all remember the sight of two sisters carrying their brother’s body on their shoulders. I was one of those sisters. Such an event has never occurred in history. In the wake of the 2024 mass uprising, we are now announcing the formation of the National Citizens’ Party under the leadership of students and the people.”

She then officially declared Nahid Islam as the convener and Akhtar Hossain as the member secretary of the party.

The event began at 4:20 PM with the recitation of the Quran, followed by readings from the Gita, Tripitaka, and Bible. The national anthem was then played, with all attendees standing in respect. A minute of silence was observed in memory of those who lost their lives in the July uprising.

Hasnat Abdullah, a key figure in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, declared that the new party is committed to ending political dynasties in Bangladesh. He is expected to hold a crucial position in the party, likely as the chief organizer for the southern region.

“We want to ensure that the era of political dynasties is buried forever. In this country, a blacksmith’s son can become the prime minister, a potter’s son can become the prime minister. Leadership should rise based on merit, not lineage,” Hasnat Abdullah stated in his speech.

He emphasized the party’s vision of a just Bangladesh, where freedom of speech and political tolerance would be upheld. He criticized the failure to develop state institutions in the past 53 years, citing the lack of a functional bureaucracy, independent judiciary, and free police force.

Speaking on international relations, Hasnat Abdullah asserted, “We will maintain friendly ties with all nations, but we will not accept any imposed prescriptions. Who enters the Bangabhaban will be decided by the people of Bangladesh, not any foreign power.”

He ended his speech with the slogan “Inquilab Zindabad!”

Saifullah Haider, joint convener of the National Citizens’ Committee, stated that the new generation of leadership would fight for the rights that have remained unfulfilled in the past 53 years.

Mahin Sarkar, coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, added that the party’s foundation is built on the spirit of those who sacrificed in the uprisings, with the goal of moving the country forward while maintaining unity despite political differences.

Abdul Hannan Masud praised Nahid Islam, calling him “the Imam of democracy,” highlighting his resilience despite facing oppression. He assured the people that the future Bangladesh would be a truly democratic nation.

Several key figures from the July uprising, including Nahid Islam, Akhtar Hossain, Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah, Samanta Sharmin, and Nasir Uddin Patwari, were invited to the stage and introduced as central figures in the party.

The launch event saw participation from leaders across various political ideologies, including: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General, Mia Golam Parwar; Nagorik Oikya President, Mahmudur Rahman Manna; Gonosonghoti Andolon Chief Coordinator, Zonayed Saki; Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Vice President Ahmed Ali Qasemi; Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh leader, Major (Retd.) Abdul Mannan; Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Secretary General, Maulana Jalaluddin Ahmed; Bangladesh Labour Party Chairman (faction) Mostafizur Rahman Iran; Islami Oikya Jote Vice President Jasim Uddin; BLDP Chairman, Shahadat Hossain Selim; Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Secretary General Ahmed Abdul Kader.

With its launch, the National Citizens Party has positioned itself as a major new player in Bangladesh’s political landscape, aiming to bring fresh leadership and structural reforms to the nation.