2 held with 50,000 yaba tablets in Sylhet

Detectives of the narcotics control department arrested two brothers, including a former union parishad member, along with 50,000 yaba tablets at Jakiganj upazila in Sylhet Thursday morning.

The arrested are former UP member Abdul Mukit, 55, of Uttarkul village at Barothakuri union in Jakiganj upazila, and his younger brother Abdul Kadir, 48, NCD officials said.

Assistant director of the narcotics control department’s divisional detective branch Palash Pal confirmed the news.

He said that acting on a tip-off, they conducted a raid in the house of the duo at about 9:00am and arrested them after seizing 50,000 yaba tablets from a room.

‘The two arrested brothers were handed over to Jakiganj police station after filing a case with the police station in this regard,’ Palash said.

Jakiganj police station officer-in-charge Md Mosharraf Hossain told the afternoon that preparation was underway to produce the duo before the judicial magistrate court.