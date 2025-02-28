Biman flight returns from Myanmar due to reduced cabin pressure

A Bangkok-bound flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines returned to Dhaka airport after an hour take off due to problems related to reduced cabin pressure.

The total number of passengers on the plane is yet to be known.

The Biman BG-388 flight, operated by Boeing 737-800 model aircraft from Dhaka to Bangkok, returned from the skies of Myanmar on Friday afternoon.

According to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the Biman flight took off from the airport in Dhaka around 12:00 PM but landed back at the airport instead of its destination due to reduced cabin pressure. When the plane was in the skies over Myanmar, the cabin pressure suddenly dropped.

Overhead masks or oxygen masks are automatically lowered from the passengers’ heads as the oxygen content in the plane is felt to be low.