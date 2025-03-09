UK slashes funding for islamophobia reporting service

The UK government is ending funding for Islamophobia reporting service Tell Mama, The Guardian reported on Saturday.

The project, founded in 2012, is now facing closure weeks after it reported a record number of anti-Muslim hate incidents across the country.

Since its launch, Tell Mama has been wholly funded by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The ministry told Tell Mama that no grant would be provided by the end of March, without providing alternative arrangements.

Data provided by the service to police under a 2015 sharing agreement has been “invaluable” for monitoring community cohesion and responding to threats, police sources told The Guardian.

Tell Mama received 10,700 reports of Islamophobia last year, with 9,600 being verified. Muslims were the most targeted group in hate attacks in the year ending March 2024, according to police figures. They made up 38 percent of victims nationwide.

Tell Mama’s founder Fiyaz Mughal said its resources were being cut while “the far right and ­populists across Europe are growing significantly. There are going to be more individuals targeted, we know that in the current environment, and where are they going to go?

“This is an injustice at a time where I have never seen anti-Muslim rhetoric become so mainstream.”

Tell Mama provides a crucial point of contact for vulnerable people who often feel unable to contact the police, Mughal said.

“I’m not aware of any other organisation that can do this work and even if a new agency tried, it would take them 10 to 15 years to reach where Tell Mama is,” he added.

On Feb. 28, the government announced a new working group on anti-Muslim hatred that will create a new definition of Islamophobia and “support a wider stream of work to tackle the unacceptable incidents of anti-Muslim hatred.”

But Mughal accused the government of “saying one thing and doing another,” adding: “Labour talks a lot about countering Islamophobia but they are cutting the only project doing anything on a national scale — supporting victims, working with numerous police forces and supporting prosecutions.”

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said Tell Mama’s contributions “have allowed for the effective analysis of community tensions and informed actions to reduce such tensions.”

A spokesperson for the ministry responsible for the cut said: “Religious and racial hatred has absolutely no place in our society, and we will not tolerate Islamophobia in any form.

“This year we have made up to £1 million ($1.29 million) of funding available to Tell Mama to provide support for victims of Islamophobia, and we will set out our approach to future funding in due course.”