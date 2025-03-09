Strawberry Mousse

Ingredients:

* 2 cups fresh strawberries (hulled and chopped)

* ¼ cup granulated sugar (adjust to taste)

* 1 tsp lemon juice

* 1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)

* 1 cup heavy whipping cream (cold)

* 2 tbsp powdered sugar

* 1 tsp gelatin powder (or agar-agar for a vegetarian option)

* 2 tbsp water

Method:

1. Prepare the Strawberry Puree

2. Blend the strawberries, sugar, and lemon juice until smooth.

3. Strain the puree through a sieve to remove seeds (optional).

4. Dissolve the Gelatin

5. In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin over 2 tbsp of water and let it bloom for 5 minutes.

6. Microwave for 10 seconds or heat gently until fully dissolved.

7. Stir the gelatin into the strawberry puree and mix well. Let it cool to room temperature.

Whip the Cream:

In a chilled bowl, whip the heavy cream with powdered sugar and vanilla extract until soft peaks form.

Combine & Chill:

1. Gently fold the cooled strawberry mixture into the whipped cream until fully incorporated.

2. Spoon or pipe the mousse into serving glasses.

3. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours (or until set).

4. Garnish with fresh strawberries, mint leaves, or whipped cream.

Serve chilled and enjoy