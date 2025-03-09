Strawberry Mousse

Ingredients:
* 2 cups fresh strawberries (hulled and chopped)
* ¼ cup granulated sugar (adjust to taste)
* 1 tsp lemon juice
* 1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)
* 1 cup heavy whipping cream (cold)
* 2 tbsp powdered sugar
* 1 tsp gelatin powder (or agar-agar for a vegetarian option)
* 2 tbsp water
Method:
1. Prepare the Strawberry Puree
2. Blend the strawberries, sugar, and lemon juice until smooth.
3. Strain the puree through a sieve to remove seeds (optional).
4. Dissolve the Gelatin
5. In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin over 2 tbsp of water and let it bloom for 5 minutes.
6. Microwave for 10 seconds or heat gently until fully dissolved.
7. Stir the gelatin into the strawberry puree and mix well. Let it cool to room temperature.
Whip the Cream:
In a chilled bowl, whip the heavy cream with powdered sugar and vanilla extract until soft peaks form.
Combine & Chill:
1. Gently fold the cooled strawberry mixture into the whipped cream until fully incorporated.
2. Spoon or pipe the mousse into serving glasses.
3. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours (or until set).
4. Garnish with fresh strawberries, mint leaves, or whipped cream.
Serve chilled and enjoy