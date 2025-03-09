UK Bangla Reporters Unity discussion and Iftar Mahfil held on International Women’s Day

Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

A discussion meeting and Iftar Mahfil were held at the initiative of the UK Bangla Reporters Unity on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Professor Shajidur Rahman, President of UK Bangla Reporters Unity and Editor of jagannathpurtimes.co.uk , Presided over the Women’s Day discussion held at the Pure chai seminar hall on Valence Road, Tower Hamlets, East London, on Saturday (March 8) at 4 pm.

The meeting was moderated by Uk Bangla Reporters Unity General Secretary and popular Presenter of Iqra Bangla TV, journalist Mizanur Rahman Miru.

Participating in the main discussion was Urmi Mazhar, a prominent British Bangali women’s leader, human rights activist, and journalist.

Expressing gratitude to the UK Bangla Reporters Unity, the main panelist journalist Urmi Mazhar said – Every human being should have human qualities. Along with men, women have a very important role to play on Women’s Day. Women who will become mothers or those who have become mothers, should remember one thing, so that they do not think of their children as sons or daughters – they should raise them as human beings. If a boy is a human being, he will respect women, and if a girl or woman is truly a human being, then they will work hand in hand with love and respect for men, forming a beautiful, peaceful and development-oriented society. Then there will be no more violence, murder, rape, and unpleasant incidents.

The discussion was addressed by UK Bangla Reporters Unity Vice President – Chair of bishobanglanews24 Saheda Rahman, I On TV’s Hafsa Islam, Red Times’ Asma Matin, community activist & politician Amina Ali, community activist Nasima Begum, community activist & poet Mujibul Haque Moni, poet Salma Begum, UK Bangla Reporters Unity Vice President – Jamal Ahmed Khan, Vice President Jubair Ahmed, Reporters Unity Assistant Secretary – UK Bangla Guardian Magazine Assistant Editor SKM Ashraful Huda, Reporters Unity Assistant Secretary – jagannathpurtimes.co.uk ‘ News Editor Mirza Abul Kashem, Reporters Unity Treasurer – Bhorer Kagoj correspondent Dr. Azizul Ambia, Organizing and Training Secretary – Editor of Voice of Tower Hamlets MD Suez Mia, NL24 presenter Nurun Nabi Ali, J Times TV and Bangla songlap reporter Barrister Iqbal Hussain, Barrister Alimul Haque, journalist Alaur Rahman Shaheen, photojournalist Nahid Jagirdar, journalists Shakil Ahmed Sohag and Shah Sharif Uddin, among others.

In this discussion before the Iftar of Women’s Day, the speakers said – International Women’s Day is now a global day to celebrate all kinds of achievements of women, including social, economic, political, cultural. At the same time, the day also highlights the issue of gender equality. To further advance the development and progress of women, everyone must come forward to call for positive change, and respect women because a woman is a mother, daughter, sister or wife of someone.

After the discussion, prayers were offered before iftar, seeking the overall development of women and peace for the Muslim Ummah.