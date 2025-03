The government hassuspended Mohammad Toufiqul Islam Khan, Director at Department of Immigration and Passports, on charge of amassing wealth illegally.

Security Services Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed the suspension on Sunday (March 9).

A notification was issued in this regard on Sunday,said Director General at the Department of Immigration and Passports Maj Gen Nurul Anwar.

Toufiqul Islam is an accused in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).