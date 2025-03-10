First group of medical tourists leave Dhaka for China

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen has said the successful launch of a medical group from Bangladesh to China is an opportunity to expand collaboration across a broader spectrum.

“We will further expand our cooperation, adding more Chinese cities and high-level hospitals to provide Bangladeshi patients with greater medical choices.”

The Ambassador said on Monday while seeing off the first group of Bangladeshi patients, doctors and travel agencies to Kunming, Yunnan Province of China, for medical check-ups, treatment and hospital visits.

The first Bangladeshi medical delegation departed on Monday consists of 31 members, including 14 patients, six family members, five doctors, five travel agency representatives and one journalist.

The patients and their families will undergo medical check-ups and receive treatment at designated hospitals, while the doctors and travel agency representatives will assess hospital facilities, accommodation, and travel arrangements, said Ambassador Yao.

“This visit is not only a concrete step towards implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of foreign affairs, but also a direct response to the pressing concerns of the Bangladeshi people, drawing widespread attention from all sectors of society,” he said.

Right now Bangladeshi citizens are facing difficulties in accessing medical treatment.

In response, the interim government of Bangladesh requested China’s helping hand in this regard, said the Ambassador.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed. The Chinese government took immediate measures, mobilized available resources, and designated hospitals in China to receive Bangladeshi patients,” Ambassador Yao said.

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin was also present at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

With the strong support of Yunnan Province, four of its top public hospitals-The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The First Affiliated Hospital of Kunming Medical University, Yunnan Fuwai Cardiovascular Hospital, and Yunnan Cancer Hospital-have been designated as the first batch of hospitals to receive Bangladeshi patients.

These hospitals boast highly skilled medical teams and advanced equipment, ensuring professional treatment plans, efficient medical procedures, and high-quality healthcare services for Bangladeshi patients, said the Chinese envoy.

China has arranged experienced reception teams that provide tailored accommodations and meals to suit the preferences of Bangladeshi patients, Ambassador Yao said.

Besides, he said, interpreters proficient in Bengali or English will be available throughout the medical process.

Chinese airlines also provide cheap tickets for patients traveling to China for medical treatment, said Ambassador Yao.

The Ambassador wished all patients a speedy recovery and good health and the first Bangladeshi medical group to China a great success.

To further facilitate Bangladeshi patients’ medical visits to China, he said, the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh has decided to simplify the medical visa application process and improve the efficiency of visa issuance.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-China diplomatic relations as well as the year of people-to-people exchanges.

