Fire at Liberation War Museum

A fire that broke out in the generator room of the Liberation War Museum at Agargaon, was brought under control within around one hour.

Fire Service control room officer Rashed Bin Khalid said the fire was reported at 9AM on Monday and two units from Mohammadpur Fire Station rushed to the scene immediately.

“The fire was under control by 9:36AM and completely extinguished by 9:46AM,” said Talha Bin Jashim, station officer at the FSCD headquarters media cell.

According to Fire Service officials, the fire caused damage to assets worth Tk 5 lakh.

The cause behind the fire was said to an electrical malfunction.