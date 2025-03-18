Handicapped Swarna wins gold at Special Olympics World Games

A handicapped girl from Mymensingh district, Swarna, won gold in the floorball event of Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 in Turin, Italy on Saturday.

Swarna, daughter of a farmer, Nurul Mia of Baruigram village in Nandail upazila of Mymensingh district, and the skipper of Bangladesh team, scored one goal against Ukraine in the final which led her team to get a 4-2 victory.

The gold-winning team was welcomed with floral garlands after arrival at Shahjalal International Airport on Monday at 8 AM.

She is the third of Nurul Mia’s two sons and two daughters, studies in the tenth grade at Upazila Sheba Intellectual Disability School and was speech and hearing impaired from birth.

Ziaur Rahman Akand, the head teacher of Swarna’s school, said that Swarna has been very interested in sports since childhood.

He took Swarna and eight other special needs students from her school to BKSP for training several times over the past four years.

Swarna is now a listed player in the country. Under her leadership in floorball, Bangladesh won gold at the Special Olympics.

Nandail Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sarmina Sattar said, “Swarna came to me to seek blessings before going to play in the Special Olympics Games. And then I said that this Swarna will bring success again. Now we will honour Swarna.”

Earlier, in 2023, Swarna was selected as the best player and won gold for the team in football at the Summer Special Olympics Games in Berlin, Germany.