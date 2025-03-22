Teenager raped in Habiganj

A teenage girl has been kidnapped and raped allegedly by a man with the help of two other individuals in Baniachong upazila of Habiganj.

The victim has been admitted to Habiganj Sadar Hospital following the incident.

The incident occurred on the night of Wednesday. The victim was brought to the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

According to the victim’s statement, three men from her village waited for her on the road as a part of a premeditated plan. The accused allegedly grabbed her by force, dragged her away, and took her to a house in the area, one of them, with the help of the other two, raped her.

The victim’s family searched frantically for her but was unable to locate her.

It was not until around 3:00am Thursday that the perpetrators abandoned her near her home and fled the scene.

On Thursday afternoon, the girl was rushed to Habiganj Sadar Hospital in a critical condition.

The victim’s uncle said those who committed the crime are very influential.

“We are being threatened so that no case is filed in this incident and no one is informed. However, we are preparing a case in this regard,” he said.

Following the victim’s hospitalisation, Sadar police initiated an investigation.

Habiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Alamgir Kabir said police spoke with the victim, took her statement and informed the Baniachong police of the incident.

Legal action will be taken after investigation.