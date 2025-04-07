Govt issues urgent guidelines on officials’ foreign trips

The interim government of Bangladesh has issued new, stricter guidelines concerning official foreign travel by public servants.

The directive, which introduces several revisions, aims to ensure the necessity of such trips while simplifying the approval process.

According to a circular issued by the Office of the Chief Adviser on March 23, all government officials must now clearly establish the relevance and importance of a proposed foreign trip before seeking approval.

One of the key changes outlined in the circular is the prohibition of including spouses and children in official foreign visits. Additionally, officials have been instructed to strictly avoid any foreign trips funded by contractors or supplier companies.

The circular also advises against travel by personal or assistant personal secretaries to advisers or senior secretaries/secretaries, except in cases of urgent necessity.

These measures are seen as part of a broader effort by the interim government to ensure transparency, reduce unnecessary expenditure, and uphold integrity in public service.