Concern and anger expressed at the event of freedom fighters living in the United Kingdom

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

At the Independence Day celebration organized by the heroic freedom fighters of 1971 living in the United Kingdom, the freedom fighters present expressed deep concern and anger over the recent political situation in Bangladesh.

Expressing concern and anger, the freedom fighters present asked questions aimed at the nation, saying, “Did we risk our lives to see a shoelace around the neck of a freedom fighter and participate in the liberation war? Isn’t insulting one freedom fighter an insult to the entire nation?”

The discussion, held at a center in East London on Sunday (April 6) evening, was presided over by former Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and freedom fighter Gias Uddin Ahmed.

The program was hosted by tv presenter and cultural personality Urmi Mazhar.

At the beginning of the program, a minute of silence was observed in memory of all the martyrs, including the 3 million people who died in the 1971 Liberation War, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu, and four national leaders.

A total of 18 freedom fighters currently living in the United Kingdom, including Dewan Ghaus Sultan, Lokman Hossain, Abu Musa Hasan and Faizur Rahman Khan, attended the event.

Freedom fighter Faizur Rahman Khan and freedom fighter Abu Musa Hasan delivered brief speeches at the event.

Heroic freedom fighter Abu Musa Hasan said, “Today we are celebrating the 54th Independence Day at a time when the independence of our beloved motherland is in danger.

When the anti-liberation forces have risen to erase our pride, the great Liberation War of 1971. One after another, plots and conspiracies are being hatched to erase the glorious story of independence bought with the blood of millions of martyrs.

Barrister Tania Amir spoke as a panelist at the event.

The event included recitations of national songs and poems, interspersed with remembrances of freedom fighters.