International community urged to condemn ongoing political violence in Bangladesh

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Geneva, 1 April — A coalition of international human rights activists and legal experts has called on the global democratic community to take a stand against what they describe as an escalating wave of violence and repression in Bangladesh under the interim leadership of Dr Muhammad Yunus.

At a press conference held at the Geneva Press Club, hosted by the All European Freedom Fighters Council, speakers alleged that the interim regime led by Yunus is responsible for widespread persecution targeting minorities, journalists and liberal thinkers. They criticised what they described as the international community’s silence, warning that continued inaction only emboldens the current administration.

“Human rights are being crushed, and democratic nations are standing by,” said one of the panel members. “This silence is a betrayal of the universal cause of human rights.”

Japanese human rights advocate Shunichi Fujiki expressed grave concern over what he called a systematic assault on Bangladesh’s traditionally inclusive and tolerant culture. Legal experts and activists at the event highlighted instances of mob violence, state-backed radicalism, and a breakdown of legal order that have characterised the past seven months.

Barrister Tania Amir of the Bangladesh Supreme Court condemned a sweeping indemnity reportedly granted by the Yunus-led government to those involved in the violent events following the alleged ousting of the Awami League on 5 August. “At least 450 police stations were torched, and police officers were killed and displayed publicly,” Amir stated. “Yet, those responsible are protected from prosecution.”

She further cited a UN report indicating over 600 deaths during this period, accusing the regime of rewarding perpetrators with impunity and failing to uphold justice.

Former Member of the European Parliament Paulo Casaca, now Executive Director of the South Asia Democratic Forum (SADF), called for an immediate return to the rule of law and the restoration of Bangladesh’s police force to counter what he described as growing mob rule.

Other speakers included Puspita Gupta, President of the Secular Bangladesh Movement in the UK, Nazrul Islam, President of the All European Awami League, Mir Aminur Rahman Khosru, President of the All European Freedom Fighter Council, Fazlur Rehman Afridi, a rights activist and Nijhoom Majumder, a lawyer and online advocate.

The panel concluded with a collective appeal to democratic governments and international rights bodies to urgently intervene and support the people of Bangladesh in their struggle for justice, security and democratic freedoms.