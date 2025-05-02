Special meeting of British Bangladeshi First Citizens Alliance held.

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

A special meeting of the British Bangladeshi First Citizens Alliance was held at Barking Town Hall in London under the patronage of the Mayor of Barking and Dagenham.

The meeting, held on Thursday (May 1, 2025) afternoon, was opened by the Mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Councillor Moin Quadri, who hosted the event.

Among the guests who spoke were – Councilor Parvez Ahmed, President of the British Bangladeshi First Citizen Alliance, Vice Chairman Ahbab Hossain, General Secretary Councilor Ayash Mia, Treasurer Khales Ahmed, Education and Training Secretary Councilor Humayun Kabir, Executive members Abdul Mukit MBE, Abdul Asad, Saiful Alam, general members Rajib Ahmed, Dars Ullah and Harrow Mayor Selim Chowdhury, among others.

The speakers at the meeting said – It was a very fruitful and successful meeting. We discussed the goals, objectives and future plans of the organization. We discussed how important it is to build bridges between our community and local authorities.