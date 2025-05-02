Tarique Rahman urges Govt to announce election roadmap

BNP’s Acting Chairman, Tarique Rahman, has called on the interim government to announce a specific roadmap for the upcoming general elections.

Tarique Rahman stressed that the interim government must take the initiative to bring political parties face to face in the people’s court.

He made these remarks on Friday (May 2) as the chief guest during a discussion held at the National Press Club, organized by the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), marking its fifth founding anniversary.

Tarique Rahman stated that all political parties in the country support reforms. However, he questioned why the interim government is delaying the reform process. He said that the public is increasingly concerned about this delay. He warned that if political parties are disregarded and the will of the people is neglected, it would ultimately endanger democracy. Tarique Rahman urged the interim government to announce a clear roadmap for the general elections and take steps to bring political parties face-to-face with the people.

He further raised concerns about the ongoing reform efforts, questioning the significance of these reforms if they ignore the demand for elections by political parties. He emphasized that this is a question in the minds of many people today.

Tarique Rahman addressed political parties, stating that although their party ideologies may differ, their common goal is to protect the country’s interests and promote the welfare of the people. He recalled the sacrifices made during the country’s history, citing the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, the struggle against authoritarianism in 1975, and the anti-dictatorship movement of 1990. He pointed out that the ultimate dream of the martyrs was to establish a free and democratic Bangladesh.

He also referenced the political message of 1971 and 2024, saying that Bangladesh did not abandon its sovereignty in 1971 to become a subservient state to Delhi. He also mentioned the message given by the people of the country during the November 7, 1975, movement.

The event was chaired by AB Party Chairman, Mujibur Rahman Manju, and featured speeches from prominent leaders including Mustafa Jamal Haider, Chairman of the Jatiya Party (Zafar), Mahmudur Rahman Manna, President of the Nagorik Oikya, Nahid Islam, Convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Saiful Haque, General Secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party, Zonayed Saki, Chief Coordinator of the Ganosamhati Andolon, Dr. Dilari Chowdhury, a renowned political scientist, Maulana Mamunul Haque, Amir of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, Nurul Haque Nur, President of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, Ahmed Abdul Kader, General Secretary of the Khilafat Majlis, and Asaduzzaman Fuad, General Secretary of the AB Party.