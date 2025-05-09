BGB hands over 15 individuals to police in Moulvibazar

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has handed over 15 individuals—including women, men, and children—who were reportedly “pushed in” to Bangladesh by India’s Border Security Force (BSF), to the Kamalganj Police Station in Moulvibazar.

A team of BGB, led by Sreemangal BGB-46 Battalion’s Dalai camp in-charge Subedar Nasir Ahmed, officially handed the detainees over to Kamalganj police.

The detainees are Md. Rafiqul Islam, 25, Tara Sheikh, 28, Rajib Sheikh, 27, Sharmin, 22, Yasin, 2, Zubayer, 4, Habibur Rahman, 32, Tarikul Sheikh, 25, Suman Sheikh, 30, Shanta Sikder, 24, Sumaiya, 8, Mohammad Sheikh, 4, Abdul Sattar, 24, Harina Sheikh, 25, and Abu Huraira, 7.

They all are the residents from different districts in the country.

It is noteworthy that shortly after the recent conflict between India and Pakistan, the BSF allegedly blindfolded and “pushed in” the 15 individuals along the Dhalai border of Madhabpur Union in Kamalganj Upazila during the early hours of Tuesday.

While on patrol, BGB members from the Dalai camp found and detained them, later bringing them to the camp.

Two days after the detention, amid growing public attention and pressure, the Border Guard Bangladesh finally confirmed the matter.

Confirming the matter, Kamalganj Police Station officer-in-charge Syed Iftekhar Hossain stated that the identities of all 15 individuals have been verified—they are all Bangladeshi citizens.

They would be handed over to their legal guardians, he added.