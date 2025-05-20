Cllr Mo Hussain becomes 141st Mayor of Warrington

THE 141st Mayor of Warrington has been confirmed as the annual meeting of the council.

Cllr Mo Hussain will take on the role alongside Deputy Mayor Cllr Sagheer Zaman.

The Great Sankey councillor has been a champion of the Warrington community for more than 45 years, with more than 30 years dedicated to voluntary service.

A spokesman for the council said: “Deeply passionate about unity and inclusivity, he has worked tirelessly to bring people together and improve lives across the borough.”

He takes over from Liberal Democrat Wendy Johnson.

Since 2012, Cllr Hussain has served as Secretary of the Warrington Ethnic Communities Association, playing a pivotal role in fostering cohesion among Warrington’s diverse communities.

Cllr Hussain said: “Warrington’s strength lies in its people—diverse, compassionate, and united. As Mayor, I will work to bring communities together, support our young and vulnerable, and ensure everyone feels they truly belong in this great town.”He is also the driving force behind the annual celebration of cultural diversity that attracts thousands of attendees and promotes mutual understanding.

In addition to his community work, Cllr Hussain served as a senior observer with the Institute of Advanced Motorists, volunteering to improve road safety.

His charitable efforts have raised thousands of pounds for local and international causes, including hands-on earthquake relief in Turkey.

A trustee of the Warrington Islamic Association since 2010, Cllr Hussain has supported countless residents through initiatives such as food and essential item distributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, and welcoming refugees from Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and other parts of the world.

Elected as councillor for Great Sankey South in 2021 and re-elected for a second term, he has consistently advocated for the needs of local residents. Mo credits his dedication to public service to the example set by his late father, a committed NHS doctor.

As Mayor of Warrington His mayoral focus is on enhancing opportunities for young people, supporting the homeless, and tackling loneliness among the elderly and vulnerable.

Cllr Hussain will formally begin his Mayoral year from May 2025 until May 2026.