Momtaz lands in jail after remand

A Manikganj court on Sunday sent former Awami League lawmaker Momtaz Begum to jail in two separate cases after expiry of a 6-day remand.

Manikganj Chief Judicial Magistrate Ivy Akhter passed the order when she was produced before the court.

Earlier in the day, Momtaz was produced before the court amid tight security, said Md Abul Khayer, inspector of Manikganj court.

She will be taken to Kashimpur Jail.

Two cases were filed against Momtaz with Singair and Harirampur Police Stations.

On May 22, the court put her on a four-day remand in a murder case filed with Singair Police Station.

Later, in connection with another case filed with Harirampur Police Station, Judge Ivy Akter of the Manikganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Court placed her on a two-day remand on the same day.

According to court sources, the murder case relates to a procession in support of a hartal in Gobindal, Singair upazila, back in 2013 when four people were killed.

Md Majnu Molla, a resident of Gobindal village, filed the case against her on October 25, 2024.

Besides, Delwar Hossain, Organising Secretary of the BNP’s Harirampur upazila unit, filed another case on October 30 last year accusing Momtaz of involvement in attack and vandalism at Harirampur Police Station .