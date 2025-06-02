6 newly designed banknotes handed over to CA

Bangladesh Bank governor Dr Ahsan H. Mansur has handed over images of six newly designed banknotes to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

He handed over the images of banknotes to Prof Yunus on Monday following a meeting of the council of advisers at the CA’s Office in Tejgaon.

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma and Local Government and Rural Development Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain were, among others, also present.